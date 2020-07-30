1/1
Natividad Hernandez "Nita" Vasquez
1939 - 2020
Lubbock- Natividad "Nita" Hernandez Vasquez, 80, of Lubbock was born December 26, 1939 in Geronimo, Texas to Juan and Consuelo (Pena) Hernandez. She attended Trinity Church and St. Patricks Catholic Church. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Nita enjoyed traveling and supporting her grandson's racing & baseball games.

Nita went to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents, Johnny G. Vasquez, a sister: Mary Garcia, and her longtime companion: Bob Reynolds.

Those left to cherish her memories are her 2 sons: John Patrick Vasquez & wife Peggy, and Michael Vasquez, Mary Vasquez; 2 sisters: Isabell Pena and Janie Moreno, 3 grandchildren: AJ, JP, & Josh Vasquez, and 7 great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be at 7:00pm today, July 30, 2020 at Wilsons' Funeral Directors Chapel in Wolfforth. Services will be at 11:00am Friday, July 31, 2020 in the same chapel. Entombment will follow in Wilsons' Funeral Directors Cemetery.

WILSONS' FUNERAL DIRECTORS OF WOLFFORTH.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
