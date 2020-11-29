1/1
Natividad Rodriguez Jr.
1954 - 2020
Lubbock- Natividad "Nat" Rodriguez Jr., 66, was born July 13, 1954 in Denver, CO to Natividad & Maria Luisa Rodriguez. He married Maria J Salazar on May 11, 1972 in Shallowater and worked in construction as a truck driver for many years. He loved watching the Dallas Cowboys, his novellas, listening to music and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a family man who taught his family about making sure look for the details, whether in business, life or family.

In the early afternoon of November 25, 2020; Natividad "Nat" Rodriguez closed his eyes here on this earth and opened them in glory. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Maria J Rodriguez; his mother, Maria Luisa Rodriguez of Lubbock; three sons, Natividad Rodriguez III & wife Jessica Rocha, Patrick Rodriguez, Darick Rodriguez all of Lubbock; three daughters, Latricea Rosales, Natalie & Jose Angel Cabrera, Cindy Rodriguez & Jacob Medina all of Lubbock; two brothers, Johnny Rodriguez of Shallowater, Ray Rodriguez of Lubbock; sixteen grandchildren; three great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father, Natividad Rodriguez Sr.; three brothers, Manuel Rodriguez, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Carlos Rodriguez

Services for Mr. Rodriguez will be 10:00 am Monday, November 30, 2020 in The Chapel of Broadway Funeral Directors with Daniel Garza officiating. A rosary will be held 6:00 pm Sunday, November 29, 2020 in The Chapel of Broadway Funeral Directors with visitation starting at 2:00 pm. Cremation arrangements were made under the direction of Broadway Funeral Directors.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
02:00 PM
Broadway Funeral Directors
NOV
29
Rosary
06:00 PM
Broadway Funeral Directors
NOV
30
Service
10:00 AM
Broadway Funeral Directors
Broadway Funeral Directors
1901 Broadway Avenue
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 771-2757
