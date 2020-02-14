Home

Hudman Funeral Home - Post
615 W Main
Post, TX 79356
(806) 495-2821
Neal Clary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Hudman Funeral Home - Post
615 W Main
Post, TX 79356
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Post, TX
Neal Clary


1930 - 2020
Neal Clary Obituary
Post- Services for Neal Clary, 89, of Post will be at 10 AM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the First Baptist Church of Post with Robert Renteria of Church on the Rock officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Terrace Cemetery under the direction of Hudman Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 until 6:30 PM Friday at the funeral home.

Neal died on February 11, 2020 in Tahoka. He was born on March 19, 1930 in Hereford to Hugh Nolan and Edith (Hataway) Clary. He graduated from Post High School in 1948. Neal married Lanelle Brown on October 5, 1950 in Post.

He was a veteran of the US Army. He worked for the George R. Brown Partnership for 45 years retiring as the production superintendent. He was also a member of the Post Volunteer Fire Dept. serving as fire chief for many years.

Survivors include his wife Lanelle Clary of Post, one daughter: Nancy (Jimmy) Norman of Post, one brother: Don (Wanda) Clary of Fredericksburg, four grandchildren: Justin (Brandi) Norman of New Home, Nikki Norman of Houston, L'Shea (Jesse) Griffin of Newnan, Ga. and Joel (Patricia) Clary of Rotan and five great grandchildren: Breely Norman, Jaxon Norman, Kason Norman, Taylor Griffin and Wyatt Clary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
