Denver City- A private memorial will be held for Nedra Searsy, age 95 of Denver City, Texas who passed away at Shinnery Oaks Nursing Home on Thursday, October 10, 2019. All services are under the direction of Boyer Memorial Chapel of Denver City, in association with Boyer Funeral Home of Seminole, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to New Mexico Christian Children's Home, 1356 NM 236, Portales, NM 88130.
Mrs. Searsy was born in Tennessee Colony, Texas to Clarence and Lola Seagler on June 15, 1924. She graduated from high school in Roosevelt, Texas at the age of 16 in 1940. She married Hubert Searsy on November 2, 1941. Hubert enlisted in the Navy and both she and Hubert worked for Consolidated Aircraft in San Diego, California for six years. They returned to Texas and lived in Idalou for several years operating a service station. In 1952 they moved to the Arnett community to farm cotton, then in 1982 the couple moved to Denver City, Texas where they retired from farming. She was a member of the Church of Christ and loved her friends there.
Nedra Searsy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hubert Elmer Searsy; one daughter, Pamela Jo Searsy Owen; five brothers, and three sisters. She is survived by her children, Kathy Searsy Pellette and Lynn Searsy and wife Patrice; her grandchildren, Jeffery Owen and wife Dawn, Barry Owen and Gregory Blackledge, Clay Searsy and wife Misty, Drew Searsy, Erin Mensch and husband Hans; and by seven great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
The family would like to acknowledge and express sincere gratitude for the many acts of kindness by neighbors, the Denver City police department, EMS, Home Health Care, doctors and nurses at Yoakum County Hospital, Shinnery Oaks caregivers, and Hospice.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019