Lubbock- Neily Bell, 95, went to be in heaven with her savior on August 11, 2019. She was born in Rockwood, Texas, the daughter of Ludy and Rutilla Crutcher. She retired from Montgomery Ward and became a caregiver for over 25 years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 30 years, James Bell, in 1977 and her grandson Colby McClellan on 7-14-2019. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Brannon, her son Jim Bell and wife Rene, grandsons, Todd Brannon and wife Erin, Regan Bell and wife Amy, C J Bell and wife Nicole, Bailey McClellan, Landon McClellan and wife Tyka, granddaughter in law, Heather McClellan. Great grandchildren Tyler Brannon, Teryn Brannon, Jayden Brannon, Cole Wallace and Zoey Bell and Levi McClellan and sister Ludy Bryan of Santa Ana, Texas. Visitation will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Abbey Chapel at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019