Lubbock- Neita Marie (DeVoll) Gage
June 24, 1930 - August 29, 2019
Goodlet, Texas to Lubbock, Texas Neita Marie Gage left this world on August 29, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas, and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Neita was born June 24, 1930 in Goodlet, Texas to George & Ida DeVoll. She had three brothers - George Stanley, Sanford, and James; two sisters - Peggy and Dorothy. Neita lived in Gorman, San Saba, and Abilene before moving to Lubbock in 1975. Neita graduated from San Saba High School in 1947, married Clinton Gage in December 5, 1948. Their vows lasted 51 years until Clint's death in April, 2000. Neita worked as a film editor for the Herald of Truth TV shows. She then moved on to the publishing business, becoming known to hundreds of clients across the nation through her efforts at Bailey's Bookstore, Sunset Bookstore, and later 21st Century Christian Books. Clinton and Neita are survived by their six children with their spouses - Larry & Kathy Gage of Georgia, Phil & Kathy Gage of Abilene, Sharon & Ray Hughes of Shallowater, Edwin & Gayle Gage of Lubbock, Greg & Marilyn Gage of Florida, and Jeff & Cindy Gage of Lubbock. She was blessed with fifteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Neita and Clint loved to travel, with some of their fondest memories being of the Texas Hill country, Big Bend, and the Rocky Mountains. Neita is now at peace, walking hand-in-hand with Clint through Heaven's bluebonnets. A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Restahven Funeral Home from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Services will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home in the Abbey Chapel at 10:00AM.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019