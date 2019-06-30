|
Lubbock- Nelda Jo Wood McConnell (Gigi), 71 of Lubbock, Texas passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. She was born November 1, 1947 to James Olis and Margaret Sue Wood. Nelda grew up in Jal, New Mexico. She married James (Jim) Emmette McConnell Jr. on September 2, 1967 in Jal, NM and they were married 51 years. Nelda (Mrs. McConnell) was a well respected English teacher at Sundown ISD for 30 plus years, where she touched and molded more lives than can be counted. She loved her husband, children, and grandchildren well and dearly.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jim; daughter, Nicole Kelly (Jonathan) of Columbus, OH; son, James (Jay) Emmette III of Lubbock, TX; son, Reginald (Reg) McConnell (Tera) of Georgetown, TX; grandchildren, Emma, Kate, and Jane Kelly and Trent and Abigail (Abby) McConnell; brothers, Ron Wood of Houston, TX and Ben Wood of Casper, WY.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jack Wood.
Visitation will be Monday, July 1, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lakeridge United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, 4701 82nd Street, Lubbock, TX 79424. Services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Lakeridge United Methodist Church, 4701 82nd Street, Lubbock, TX 79424.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 30 to July 1, 2019