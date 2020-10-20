1/1
Nell Brady
1934 - 2020
Lubbock- Nell Brady of Lubbock passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born June 25, 1934 in Denison, Texas to William "Steve" and Mae (Latta) Hodgkiss. Nell graduated from Abilene Christian University. She married Dwain Brady on December 31, 1955. She worked as a teacher until retiring in 1963 when she and her husband moved to Lubbock. It was at that time Nell began caring for their family. They were members of Pioneer Park Church of Christ and Broadway Church of Christ, and over the last several years, Nell was a member of Sunset Church of Christ.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Marc Brady of Bonham, Texas, Sheryn Hodges and husband Steven of Fulshear, Texas, and Jon Brady and wife Ellen of Missouri City, Texas; five grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends. Nell was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dwain on August 7, 2008.

Open visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with the family receiving friends 5:00-7:00 p.m. Services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Services will be livestreamed on the website and masks will be required to attend the funeral.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
