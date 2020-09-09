Marble Falls, Texas- Nell Booher Kilpatrick passed away September 4, 2020 in Marble Falls, Texas. She was born Septmber 4, 1925 in Leonard, Texas, to John and Earlene Booher. She moved to Lubbock with her parents at the age of 5 to farm cotton. She graduated from Lubbock High School in 1944 and resided in Lubbock the remainder of her life.
She is survived by her three daughter, Carolyn Kendrick of Buchanan Dam, Texas, Donna Hendrick of Palo Pinto, Texas and Perri Gaynelle Mancil, of Marble Falls, Texas. She has eight grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Additionally, she is survived by siblings Jonalene Breeze of Kemp, Texas, Jean Matthews of Wichita, Kansas, Emmitt Booher of Kemp, Texas and Dan Booher of Quebec, Canada.
She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Jan White and June Crabtree, her husband Elzie Kilpatrick and her soul mate, Reed Yandell.
She lived a long and active life going from, border to border, coast to coast and two foreign countries, square dancing all along the way. She was a member of St. Luke's Methodist Church in Lubbock, Texas and left a host of friends and family.
Due to COVID-19, no public services will be held. A memorial will be held in the hill country in the spring in the largest patch of bluebonnets around. In lieu of flowers, choose your favorite charity
. Online condolences may be made at: www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, Marble Falls, Texas.