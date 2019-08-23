|
Merkel formerly of Lubbock- 79, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was born on October 22, 1939 to Clarence Warren and Lillie B. Smith. She leaves to cherish her memory, Guy Marie Trotty; great grandchildren, Clarence Trotty, Kelsey Brianna Trottty-Givens (Brandon), Nathan King, Arquenda King, April King, and Ashley King; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Slaton, TX. Interment will follow at Englewood Cemetery, Slaton, TX. Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019