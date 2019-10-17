|
Odessa- Nelson Ray Talkmitt, 65, left this earth to be in the loving arms of his Savior Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born July 31, 1954 to Byron and Laura Talkmitt. He worked in Lubbock many years before he moved to Odessa, where he then worked at Mahone's Auto Service, Agri-Empresa, and then LL Industrial Transmissions. After retirement, he moved back to Lubbock to be closer to his sons and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother in law Charlie Bates. Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Michael (Marie) and Devin (Kelly); grandchildren Mackenzie and twins Byron and Tatum; sisters Margie Bates, Charlene (Bill) Mahone, Linda (Roy) Sumruld; brother Gerald (Susan) Talkmitt; and numerous nieces and nephews. Nelson was Lutheran. He loved card games, dominoes, and spending time with family. He was especially close to his mother. The family wants to sincerely thank the mother of his children, Pansy Fox, and her twin sister Patsy Fox for their loving care in his last months as his health began to fail. Services will be held on Friday, October 18, 10:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lamesa, Texas with Pastor David Rohde of Wilson officiating.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019