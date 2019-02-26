|
Lubbock- Neoma G Hillis, 94, of Lubbock, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. Neoma was born in February of 1925 in Melrose, New Mexico to the late Albert Dennis and Belle R. Calvert. She graduated from Bula High School in 1942. Neoma had retired as a secretary for Travelers Insurance after over 20 years of service. She had worked almost her entire life with the hearing impaired. Surviving Neoma is a daughter; Frieda Jean Corley and two granddaughters; Deidra Brooks and Erin Spreng. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 2 PM at First Christian Church Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
