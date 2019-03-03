|
Morton, Texas- Church Service for Neoma Ramsey, age 83, of Morton, Texas, is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Monday, March 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Morton with Brother Harrell Harrison of Whiteface and Brother Rush Coffman of Morton, Texas officiating. Burial will be in Morton Memorial Cemetery. Neoma died Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Morton, Texas after a lengthy illness. She was born February 28, 1936 in Durant, Oklahoma to Earl and Faye (Keenon) Stowe. She married Gerald Ramsey in Morton on June 3, 1955.
Neoma was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Morton and a Sunday school teacher for over 40 years. She is preceded in death by her parents and a son, Grady Michael Ramsey.
Neoma is survived by husband, Gerald; her daughter, Renee Silhan and her husband, Danny of Lubbock, Texas; her sister, Wanda Green of Lubbock, Texas; her two granddaughters, Elise Voss and her husband, Evan and Whitney Kenady and her husband, Clayton; and her three great-grandchildren, Britton Voss, Bryndel Voss and Brooks Voss.
The family suggests memorials be sent to . Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019