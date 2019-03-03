Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ellis Funeral Home
104 E Avenue F
Muleshoe, TX 79347
(806) 272-4574
Resources
More Obituaries for Neoma Ramsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neoma (Stowe) Ramsey


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Neoma (Stowe) Ramsey Obituary
Morton, Texas- Church Service for Neoma Ramsey, age 83, of Morton, Texas, is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Monday, March 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Morton with Brother Harrell Harrison of Whiteface and Brother Rush Coffman of Morton, Texas officiating. Burial will be in Morton Memorial Cemetery. Neoma died Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Morton, Texas after a lengthy illness. She was born February 28, 1936 in Durant, Oklahoma to Earl and Faye (Keenon) Stowe. She married Gerald Ramsey in Morton on June 3, 1955.

Neoma was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Morton and a Sunday school teacher for over 40 years. She is preceded in death by her parents and a son, Grady Michael Ramsey.

Neoma is survived by husband, Gerald; her daughter, Renee Silhan and her husband, Danny of Lubbock, Texas; her sister, Wanda Green of Lubbock, Texas; her two granddaughters, Elise Voss and her husband, Evan and Whitney Kenady and her husband, Clayton; and her three great-grandchildren, Britton Voss, Bryndel Voss and Brooks Voss.

The family suggests memorials be sent to . Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ellis Funeral Home
Download Now