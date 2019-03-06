Home

Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
1910 Hutchings Ave
Ballinger, TX 76821
(325) 365-3531
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
1910 Hutchings Ave
Ballinger, TX 76821
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
1910 Hutchings Ave
Ballinger, TX 76821
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Lawnhaven Cemetery
San Angelo, TX
Nerva Maxine (Pruitt) Gore


1916 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nerva Maxine (Pruitt) Gore Obituary
Ballinger- Nerva Maxine Gore, 102, of Ballinger passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

She was born July 10, 1916 to Ernest E. and Lillie (Herron) Pruitt in Bronte, Texas. Nerva married Donald Gore on May 8, 1937 in Robert Lee, Texas. They lived and raised their family in Lubbock before returning to San Angelo after retirement. She shared a life-long love of music with her entire family, first playing in a band with her father, and then sharing and inspiring her sons' love of music. Nerva was a sales representative for Avon for many years, and later became a caregiver. She was a member of Westmount Christian Church in Lubbock. Nerva loved her family, was an avid family historian and never met a stranger.

Nerva is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Gore; her sons, Donald E. Gore and Ronald W. Gore; her parents and her sisters, Ernestine Pruitt Journeay and Hortense Pruitt Jordan.

She is survived by her sons Winford G. Gore and wife Elizabeth of San Angelo, Jon C. Gore and wife Dana of Ballinger, and Gary N. Gore and wife Katy of Stephenville; twelve grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great grandchild.

Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday from 6:00-7:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday at Lange Funeral Home Chapel, with Gary Gore and Winford Gore officiating. A graveside service will follow, at 2:00 pm, at Lawnhaven Cemetery in San Angelo.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to () , () or Ronald McDonald House (www.rmhc.org ) .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
