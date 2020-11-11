1/1
Nettie Ruth Huckabee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nettie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Abilene- Nettie Ruth Huckabee was born in June of 1939 in Whitney, Texas to the late Mary Dolly and George Walter Mayo. She was the fifth of eight children. She passed from this life on November 7, 2020 in Abilene, Texas, after a short battle with Covid-19. She was raised in rural communities around Hillsboro, Texas. Ruth, as she was known, met and married Charles Ray Jordan on December 21, 1957. The couple had two children, Pamela and Tommy. Ruth spent her working life managing convenience stores in many towns, including Perryton, Amarillo and Lubbock. In 1993, she married John Wesley Huckabee. He preceded her in death in 2003 in Lubbock. In 2007, she moved with her son to Albuquerque, NM. She was a charter member of Rising Sun Christian Community Church, where she attended faithfully each Sunday. It was in Albuquerque that Ruth was brought to Christ through her pastor, Rev. Vangie Chavez, whom she loved. With failing health, her son moved her to Abilene in 2019 to be closer to him, and she resided at The Oaks at Radford Hills Nursing Center. She was a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Pam Blassingame and husband Pete, of Lubbock, her son, Tom Jordan (special friend Caleb Rosson) of Abilene, seven grandchildren; Doak Blassingame of Lubbock, Jamie Blassingame of Spring, TX, Jennifer White of Andrews, TX, Jefferey Jordan of Lubbock, Chris Clemens of Lubbock, Corey Clemens of Cleveland, Wisconsin, and Courtney Loebel of Plymouth, Wisconsin, and seventeen great-grandchildren, one sister, Dorothy Moore of Garland, TX and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny, her parents, six brothers and sisters, James, Leonard,Ralph and Bill Mayo, Nell Walthall, and Joyce. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2 pm at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel with interment following in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park in Woodrow. The family would like to thank the staff at The Oaks at Radford Hills Nursing Center in Abilene for the love and care provided her this last year and to the nursing staff and doctors of Hendrick Medical Center 7th Floor Covid Unit in Abilene for the care and love given her in her last days. Mattie, you are an angel!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved