Abilene- Nettie Ruth Huckabee was born in June of 1939 in Whitney, Texas to the late Mary Dolly and George Walter Mayo. She was the fifth of eight children. She passed from this life on November 7, 2020 in Abilene, Texas, after a short battle with Covid-19. She was raised in rural communities around Hillsboro, Texas. Ruth, as she was known, met and married Charles Ray Jordan on December 21, 1957. The couple had two children, Pamela and Tommy. Ruth spent her working life managing convenience stores in many towns, including Perryton, Amarillo and Lubbock. In 1993, she married John Wesley Huckabee. He preceded her in death in 2003 in Lubbock. In 2007, she moved with her son to Albuquerque, NM. She was a charter member of Rising Sun Christian Community Church, where she attended faithfully each Sunday. It was in Albuquerque that Ruth was brought to Christ through her pastor, Rev. Vangie Chavez, whom she loved. With failing health, her son moved her to Abilene in 2019 to be closer to him, and she resided at The Oaks at Radford Hills Nursing Center. She was a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Pam Blassingame and husband Pete, of Lubbock, her son, Tom Jordan (special friend Caleb Rosson) of Abilene, seven grandchildren; Doak Blassingame of Lubbock, Jamie Blassingame of Spring, TX, Jennifer White of Andrews, TX, Jefferey Jordan of Lubbock, Chris Clemens of Lubbock, Corey Clemens of Cleveland, Wisconsin, and Courtney Loebel of Plymouth, Wisconsin, and seventeen great-grandchildren, one sister, Dorothy Moore of Garland, TX and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny, her parents, six brothers and sisters, James, Leonard,Ralph and Bill Mayo, Nell Walthall, and Joyce. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2 pm at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel with interment following in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park in Woodrow. The family would like to thank the staff at The Oaks at Radford Hills Nursing Center in Abilene for the love and care provided her this last year and to the nursing staff and doctors of Hendrick Medical Center 7th Floor Covid Unit in Abilene for the care and love given her in her last days. Mattie, you are an angel!