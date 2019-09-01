|
|
Lubbock, Texas- Church service for N.H. Steed, age 86, of Lubbock, TX and formerly of Morton, TX, is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Morton with Danny Barker of Morton and Brother Rush Coffman of Morton officiating. Burial will be in Morton Memorial Cemetery. N.H. died Friday, August 30, 2019 in Lubbock. He was born March 26, 1933 in Dimmitt, Texas to Netum Hern and Lillie Steed. He married Peggy Patterson in Morton, Texas on September 8, 1973.
N.H. graduated from Morton High School and went to work for Bailey County Electric. He then decided to pursue his passion for flying and became a crop-duster. He had multi-engine ratings and was an instructor, influencing many young pilots throughout his lifetime. N.H. is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Katie Miller; and a brother, Vernon Steed.
N.H. is survived by his wife of 46 years, Peggy; his two sons, Jerry Steed and his wife, Page of Canyon, TX and Allen Steed and his wife, Dee of Pagosa Springs, CO; his three daughters, Peggy Ann Stoltz and her husband, Jim of Rockport, TX, Judy Anderson and her husband, Kevin of Alto, NM and Angi Collinsworth and her husband, Cam of Frisco, TX; a sister, Carolyn Kilcrease of Midland, TX; 12 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the , 3513-10th Street, Lubbock, TX, 79415. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019