Idalou- Nicholas "Neal" Nelson age 41, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Floydada. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday July 1, 2019 at Greenmount Cemetery located in Durango, CO. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore Rose Funeral Home of Floydada. Neal was born on May 10, 1978 in Durango, Colorado. Neal graduated from Floydada High School in 1996 and went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree in Aviation from Tarleton State. Neal spent his time flying the skies, blasting his music, and loving his children. He loved to work in his shop making new creations, sharing his hobbies with his friends and family. His greatest pleasure was making those around him laugh, smile and enjoy life. Neal was preceded in death by his grandparents, H and Loene Nelson in 2018. Neal is survived by his children, Kayden and Ellie Nelson, his parents, Kevin and Terry Nelson, a brother, Lonny Nelson and wife Kathryn, nephews, Jace and Jett Nelson. He is also survived by his grandparents Hal and Jan Pierce of Durango, Colorado and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Neal will be missed by many relatives and friends. The family suggest donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Floydada or the charity of you choice.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 28 to June 29, 2019