Lubbock- Nicholas "Nick" Olenik Sr., our beloved Pop or Papaw, went to his heavenly home on December 5, 2019, at the age of 86.
Nick was born to the late Michael and Helen Olenik on October 19, 1933 in Dixonville, Pennsylvania. He was the youngest of five siblings who were all first generation Americans.
Nick honorably served his country in the U. S. Air Force for 22 years, retiring in February of 1976 as an Air Force Master Sergeant from Reese Air Force Base. After retiring from the Air Force, he went on to have a successful 20 year career working for White's Pump as both a pump designer and salesman.
Nick had many passions and hobbies. He loved Jesus and talking about his faith. He loved to tinker and he could fix anything. He enjoyed traveling, golfing and left a great legacy as a dirt track racer.
Nick was blessed with a large and loving family. He married his best friend Peggy Roberts on May 22, 1974, in Lubbock, Texas. Nick and Peggy worked together to raise their beautiful blended family of 6 kids with the Love of Christ, patience, and kindness.
Nick is survived by his wife, Peggy Olenik; children, Joni Beaver, Cissy and Randy Pool, Christine and Paul Mason, Nicholas Olenik, Cassie Howell, Rhonda and Arnold Edwards; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Julia Rapach.
He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Vennette Olenik; grand-daughter, Jennifer Wakefield; sisters, Helen Rapach, Marge Pricener, and Ann Simchak; and brother, John Olenik.
Family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Monday, December 9, 2019 at South Plains Church of Christ, Mr. Jim Brewer and grandson, Dustin Jones officiating.
Entombment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
The family requests that memorials be made to The Open Door of Lubbock, The Texas Boys Ranch, or The Children's Home of Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019