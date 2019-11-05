Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Nieves Badillo


1934 - 2019
Nieves Badillo Obituary
Lubbock- Nieves Badillo passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. We will gather to recite the Holy Rosary Wednesday at 6:30 pm followed by a visitation at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 84 years at 10:00 am on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Nieves Badillo was born on December 6, 1934, to Jesus and Maria Badillo in Charlotte, TX. Nieves married Anita Lopez Badillo on July 30, 1955 in Lubbock, Texas. Nieves served in the USAF from 1954-1957. After his military service, he began a lifelong career as an Orthodontic Technician and owner of Badillo Orthodontic Laboratory. In his profession he was known as "B". He enjoyed fishing, running, crossword puzzles, making people laugh with his goofy jokes and pranks, but above all spending time with his grandchildren brought him the most joy. He was an avid Red Raider fan.

Survivors include his wife, Anita; son, Carlos Badillo (Lisa) and daughters, Emily Saiz (Ronald), and Teresa Badillo McCumber; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and a brother, Loreto Badillo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Jerry Badillo, and three siblings.

The family of Nieves Badillo has designated the Southwest Parkinson Society at www.swparkinson.org for memorial contributions donated in his memory.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
