Lubbock- Nilesh Kumar Patel passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. The family will host a prayer service on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 46 years at 1:00 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Nilesh Kumar Patel was born on February 25, 1973, to Chandrakant and Ramela Patel. Nilesh married Anita Patel on March 3, 1996 in Belmont, California. Survivors include his wife, Anita Patel; two sons, Raj Raman anf Vivek Raman. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020