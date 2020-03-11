|
Lubbock- Nina Mae Richardson , 81, passed away on March 7, 2020. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday March 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Abby Chapel at Resthaven Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 6-8 pm. She was born in Rochester TX on October 7, 1938 to Cody Wayne and Velma Hatfield. Nina married Kent Richardson on July 20, 1957 and they have shared that love for 62 years. Nina loved God, family and friends to the fullest. She never met a stranger and her greeting included a smile, kind words and the most unique laugh that will be heard forever in our hearts. Nina was a homemaker first and foremost, but her love of life sent her in many directions - Teacher's aid, artist, seamstress, being the voice of their restaurant the Native Texan and a cancer survivor. She rode a Harley on the Las Vegas strip, snorkeled in the Caribbean, RV'd throughout the US, danced with Bob Wills and Johnny Rodriquez, and went skydiving above Texas. Nina was always open for adventure and her life is well described in this verse. Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in an attractive and well preserved body, but rather to slide in sideways, with a smile on your face, with class and style, body thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and laughing, "Wow what a LIFE!!!" Nina is survived by her husband Kent and children Wendell & Kay Richardson, Tammie Garcia, Karl & Marlene Richardson Grandchildren Colby & Kara Richardson, Dustin Richardson, Jordan & Amanda Garcia, Tanner & Aspen Garcia, Tyler & Lindsey Richardson, Zach & Claudya Richardson, Shae Rice & Manuel Valdez, Ransom Runnels and great grandchildren Cannon, Keller, Sterling, Steele, Addison, Rocco, Anya, Kade, Braden, Kensley, and Jocelyn. She is also survived by a sister Linda Tibbets of Baird and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Wayne & Velma Hatfield and 5 siblings, Mary Lee Thomas, LW Cook, Guy Cook, Jeane Johnston and Horace Hatfield. In lieu of flowers you may make a contribution to at www.arthritis.org or a .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020