Lockney, Texas- Ninalie Teuton, age 90 of Lockney, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. A Memorial Service is planned to take place at 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 8, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Lockney with Joseph Tillery officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. Ninalie was born September 22, 1929 to Alvin o. and Grace (Jones) Foster in Petersburg, Texas. Nina graduated from Lockney High School in 1946 and Lippert's Business School in Plainview in 1948. Ninalie was an RSVP volunteer and was recognized as the RSVP Volunteer of the Month in 2012 and 2013. Nina was selected as the Pioneer Woman of Floyd County during Old Settlers Day festivities in May of 2015. Ninalie also enjoyed many hobbies including playing the piano, reading, cooking and fishing with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren which was one of her greatest joys. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church in Lockney for well over 50 years. Ninalie is preceded in death by her husbands, David Williams in 1957 and Dan Teuton in 1998; two children, daughter, Shari Williams in 1957 and son, Shelby, when he was only 13; her parents and her sister, Wilma Huffman. Those left to cherish Ninalie's memory are her son, Bruce Williams; her daughters, Rhea Offutt and Vicki Smith and husband Dan; six grandchildren, Courtney Offutt Evans and husband Ryan, Spencer Offutt and wife Hope, Tony Williams, Sydnee Brooke Heugatter and husband Austin, Dustin Offutt, and Brian McAlpine; seven great-grandchildren, Devlin Offutt, Camden Offutt, Tristin Evans, Madison Unger, Mikayla Heugatter, Devon Offutt, and Justin Williams; one sister, Barbara Cawley and her beloved caretaker and friend, Sanjuana Gomez. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ninalie's memory may be made to the Benevolent Fund at the First Baptist Church in Lockney or to the Lockney Senior Citizens Center. Online condolences may be made at www.-moore-rose.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020