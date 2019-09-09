|
Lubbock- Jaunita Lee Benton (Nita), 58, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. Nita was born September 9, 1960 to Jim and Evelyn Benton in Lubbock, Texas. She Graduated from Slaton High School.
Nita was a 3- time open heart surgery survivor and was among the first of many patients in West Texas to receive the surgery. Nita never met a stranger and she lived an extraordinary life with friends, family and fun. Through the good times and bad, she was a shining example of living a positive life.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn, Grandmothers Maurece McDermett and LaVerne Mastel and an uncle, Mike McDermett. Those left to cherish her memory include her father James L. Benton, sister Tina Gibson, and husband Jeff, Julia and Andrew Worthy, aunt Janie McDermett, special companion Stanley Jones and numerous friends.
Special thanks to hundreds of doctors, nurses and medical professionals who cared for Nita over the course of her entire life.
Services will be held at Sanders Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:30am.
