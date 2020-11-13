Lubbock- 72 passed away November 9, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Idalou Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Nita was born on June 18, 1948, to EG and Junita Williams in Floydada, TX. She was a loving wife, mother, and nanny. She is survived by two daughters, Anita Kimbrell (Jimmy Seat) and Bonnie (Ricky) Putman; two sons, Von (Scarlet) Kimbrell, Charles (Linzee) Kimbrell; twelve grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Tena Williams, Edna Morton, and Linda Adkins; three brothers, Dean Williams, Jimmy Williams, and Eddie Williams; a host of other relatives and friends.