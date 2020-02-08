|
|
Plainview- Nita Earlene (Kellison) Henderson, 84, passed from this life on February 5, 2020. She was born near Hollis, Oklahoma on October 25, 1935 to George Earl and Johnnie Mae Goodman Kellison. She graduated from Lockney High School in 1953. On June 26, 1953, Nita married Carl Dean (Deanie) Henderson in Lockney, Texas. They made their home in southern Briscoe County where Nita was a mother and farm wife, and later opened her own antique shop. She was a member of the Lone Star Baptist Church and later the First Baptist Church in Plainview.
Nita is survived by Deanie Henderson; two daughters, Ginger Mathis and husband, Mike, of Lockney; and Mona Gardenhire and husband, Mark, of Albany. Six grandchildren and their spouses also survive, along with thirteen great-grandchildren. Survivors also include a brother, Ricky Kellison and wife Kathy of Lockney; and a sister in law and her husband, LaJuan and Larry McCormick of Paris. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by two great-grandchildren, Kaylee Scott and Baby Mathis.
A visitation will be held at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at the Kornerstone Funeral Chapel on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Plainview Memorial Park.
The family suggests memorials to the Children's Miracle Network, PO Box 5980, Lubbock, TX, 79408 or online at https://www.umchealthsystem.com/giving/donate-to-umc or the .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020