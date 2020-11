Or Copy this URL to Share

Noehmi G "Mimi" Saenz 75, of Lubbock died November 21, 2020. Services will be 10:00A.M. on November 25, 2020 at Calvillo Funeral Home and Chapel. CALVILLO FUNERAL HOME, INC



