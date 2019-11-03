Home

Noel E. Williams Jr.


1930 - 2019
Noel E. Williams Jr. Obituary
Shallowater- Dr. Noel Williams of Shallowater passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born December 13, 1930 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Noel E. Williams, Sr. and Marie (Dulaney) Williams. Noel attended the University of North Texas in Denton where he met, and later married his wife Betty. After graduation he went on to graduate from Baylor Dental and joined the U.S. Army Dental Corp, serving for four years. After honorable discharge, he made his home in Lubbock where he owned Dr. Noel Williams, D.D.S. for 56 years. Noel was an active member of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Noel Williams, III and wife Martha of Amarillo; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Noel was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty in 1996; and daughter, Teresa Hughes in 2015.

Visitation will be 1:30-6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
