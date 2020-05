Or Copy this URL to Share

Lubbock- Noel Edward Lane, 58, of Lubbock died Sunday, May 24th , 2020. He is survived by his son Clinton Lane and wife Jenett Jolly of Slaton; multiple grandchildren and good friend Pam Jackson of Lubbock. He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 sister.



