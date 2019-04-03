|
WOLFFORTH- Noretta Janice (Ticer) Dockery, 79, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 1, 2019. She was born April 6, 1939 to Oman and Della Ticer in Post, Texas. She married Joe Dockery in Post on May 5, 1957. After many years living in Lubbock they made the move to Wolfforth, Texas in 1983. Janice worked for over 38 years in the food service industry. Serving many students, teachers, and coaches during her time at LISD, Texas Tech Athletic Dining Hall, LCU Dining Hall and finally at Frenship ISD, where she retired. Ms. Jan, as she was affectionately known, was famous for her homemade bread, cinnamon rolls and for adding that special touch to make every cafeteria she served in a better place. She was a loving Christian mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Aunt Niece. Janice was a member of Bethany Baptist Church & served many years helping Joe with the bus ministry, singing in the choir, visiting the homebound and helping teach Sunday School.
She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Claudia, Billy Joyce, Junelle, Patsy Ruth, Butch & Ronald.
Janice is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Joe Dockery of Wolfforth, daughters: Ginger Trammell and husband Gary of Amarillo, Diane Biffle and husband Les of Lubbock, and Nancy Townsend and husband Daryl of Lubbock; six grandchildren: Heath Trammell, Brandon Grace and wife Valerie, Jeremy Trammell and fiancee Rhonda, Samantha Biffle, Kendra Townsend, Konnor Townsend, great-grandson: Liam Grace and many nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends from 5 to 7pm Friday, April 5, 2019 at Wilsons' Funeral Directors Chapel in Wolfforth. Celebration of life services will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the same chapel with Rev. David Wood officiating. Entombment will be in Wilsons' Funeral Directors Cemetery in Wolfforth.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Christina and Tonya of Hospice of the South Plains for their amazing care of Janice.
Memorials are suggested to Southwest Parkingson's Society at 3610 22nd St. Suite 300, Lubbock, TX 79410 or to Bethany Baptist Church Missions Fund. To send online condolences go to www.wilsonsfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019