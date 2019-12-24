|
Atlanta, Texas- Jeane Fruge', age 94, of Atlanta, Texas, formerly of Lubbock, Texas, went to be with the Lord, Friday, December 20, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by her beloved family.
Jeane loved the Lord God with all her heart, and she left that legacy for her family. She loved her church family, Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lubbock, Texas, where she taught Sunday school, volunteered in several ministries and enjoyed being an integral part of getting communion elements and assisting in the serving of communion to shut-ins.
Jeane was a teacher for over 40 years and was often heard to say she loved all her students, and she meant that. She also enjoyed walking at the mall, and considered her mall walking buddies to be extended family.
She is survived by her son, Max Fruge' and wife Teresa; daughter, Lindy Fruge'; grandchildren, Anne Granado and husband Jason, Emily Endsley and husband Jarrett, Patrick Fruge' and fiance Brittany Raysin; great- grandchildren, Jaycee Endsley, Bryer Endsley, Mason Endsley, Maren Granado; and a number of other relatives.
Graveside services will be 2:00 pm, Monday, December 23, 2019, at Laws Chapel Cemetery, under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service, with Bro. Wes Mills officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3321 33rd Street, Lubbock, Texas 79410.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019