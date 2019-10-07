Home

Norma Grace Harrison Poe


1929 - 2019
Norma Grace Harrison Poe Obituary
Lubbock- Norma Grace Harrison Poe of Lubbock died Sept 19, 2019 at 90 years of age. Born in Jayton on July 14, 1929. She is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and her husband, "Rip" Poe. Norma leaves behind four children: Jan Gibson, Drew Poe, Donald Poe, and Kim McAuley; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-granddaughters; nieces and nephews, and other family and friends. Memorial services will be October 12, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Shallowater.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
