Lubbock- Jeanne Moseley was born on June 30th, 1930 in Hart, Texas, to Anna Belle and Howard Sharp. She received her promotion to heaven on February 22nd, 2020. Jeanne graduated from West Texas University with her teaching degree. She was a teacher for over 35 years and was a favorite of her students and an avid reader. Jeanne enjoyed Jeopardy and crossword puzzles. She was a fantastic cook and was always the life of the party!
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 30 years, Coley Moseley.
Survivors include her Mindy Wilson and husband Mitch; grandchildren: Burgundy Hahn and husband Aaron. Tanner Wilson and wife Cassi; great-grandchildren: Aidan and Bella Hahn; and Kyron and Eli Wilson; brothers: Jack Sharp and wife Eula; and Wes Sharp and wife Beth; niece: Evonnda Watkins; nephews: Kelvin Sharp and Justin Sharp.
Celebration of Life services will be held at Lake Ridge Chapel in Lubbock on Friday, February 28th at 10:00 A.M. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Memorials may be made to the "Build the Vision" fund at The Message Church, 5502 Auburn, Lubbock 79416, or to the "I Love My Church" fund at FBC Littlefield, 400 E 6th Street, Littlefield 79339.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020