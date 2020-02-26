Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Mosely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jeanne Mosely


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Jeanne Mosely Obituary
Lubbock- Jeanne Moseley was born on June 30th, 1930 in Hart, Texas, to Anna Belle and Howard Sharp. She received her promotion to heaven on February 22nd, 2020. Jeanne graduated from West Texas University with her teaching degree. She was a teacher for over 35 years and was a favorite of her students and an avid reader. Jeanne enjoyed Jeopardy and crossword puzzles. She was a fantastic cook and was always the life of the party!

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 30 years, Coley Moseley.

Survivors include her Mindy Wilson and husband Mitch; grandchildren: Burgundy Hahn and husband Aaron. Tanner Wilson and wife Cassi; great-grandchildren: Aidan and Bella Hahn; and Kyron and Eli Wilson; brothers: Jack Sharp and wife Eula; and Wes Sharp and wife Beth; niece: Evonnda Watkins; nephews: Kelvin Sharp and Justin Sharp.

Celebration of Life services will be held at Lake Ridge Chapel in Lubbock on Friday, February 28th at 10:00 A.M. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Memorials may be made to the "Build the Vision" fund at The Message Church, 5502 Auburn, Lubbock 79416, or to the "I Love My Church" fund at FBC Littlefield, 400 E 6th Street, Littlefield 79339.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now