Shallowater- Norma Kay Baker passed away on June 11, 2019 after a long battle with Diabetes. She was born on December 15, 1952 in Lubbock. Norma left those who loved her to be with her mother and Father, Emogene and Melvin Visage, three uncles and five aunts. She is survived by her husband, B.C. Baker; sister Vickie Smith; lifelong friend Pam Lusk and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a gathering of family and friends on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Diabetes Foundation.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 15 to June 16, 2019
