Lubbock- Norma Nell Luck (Nell) passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020. Nell was born on February 8, 1934 in Lubbock, Texas and was the tenth of ten children of Sylvester Auburn and Betty Pauline Peel. Nell graduated from Lubbock High School in 1950. After graduation, she began work with the Veteran's Administration and later joined the Small Business Administration. While at the Small Business Administration, Nell rose to became one of the chief loan officers for the Texas south plains and participated in loan relief for the Lubbock May 11, 1970 tornado, among other disasters through the 80s- 90s. For her work, Nell was awarded numerous commendations and awards.
Nell married Bill J Luck in 1954 and this marriage continued for 45 years until Bill's death in 1999. Nell and Bill were active in the First United Methodist Church, joining in the laying of the cornerstone for the sanctuary in 1955. Nell continued her tireless work with the Church, underwriting the construction of the atrium to the Christian Life Center in 2005.
After retiring, Nell was a member of various committees with the Lubbock Women's Club and participated in Texas Tech's Lifelong Learning classes. Nell was always willing to engage in worthy causes, loved a good game of bridge and was an avid traveler. Nell was a loving wife and mother. We will miss her love and generosity to so many that knew her through her life.
Nell is survived by her son, Gregory M. Luck of Houston, Texas and her sister Artell Pointer of Orange, California. She is preceded in her death by 5 brothers and 4 of her sisters.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel in the First United Methodist Church in February of this year at a time and date to be announced when final arrangements have been made.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020