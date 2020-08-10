Lubbock- Norma Ruth Pringle Jones passed from this earthly life on Saturday, August 8, 2020, after a brief and sudden illness.
Norma was born September 27, 1949 in Waco, Texas to Woodrow and Louise Pringle. She attended elementary school in Menard, Texas and graduated from Shepard High School, Shepard, Texas in 1967. Norma continued her education at Abilene Christian University.
Norma married Edward D. Jones, Jr. on June 28, 1968. They celebrated 52 years of marriage this year. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Louise Pringle. She is survived by her husband and their two sons, Anthony Edward Jones of New York City and Philip Norman Jones of Panama City Beach, Florida. She is also survived by a daughter-in- law, Laurie Jones, and one grandson, Kelson Robert Pringle Jones of Lubbock, Texas.
Norma loved God and family, decorating her home, singing with Anthony and Philip, and singing in church. She was known for her excellent cooking and was a loving wife and homemaker. Norma was supportive of her husband's ministry and career in teaching in addition to his varied interests and hobbies. She was a member of Wolfforth Church of Christ.
Throughout the years, Norma worked as a secretary at Abilene Christian University Media Center, as a technician at Lovett Meredith Health Clinic, as a salesperson at John's Jewelry, as a salesperson at Beaumont Jewelry, as supervisor of reserves and periodicals at Lamar University, and lastly as a library clerk for Lubbock Independent School District at Maedgen Elementary School and Bozeman Elementary School.
A memorial service will be held at Wolfforth Church of Christ, 715 5th Street, Wolfforth, TX 79382, Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 5:00 pm.
A graveside service and burial will be held at Restland Cemetery, S Avenue M, Olney, TX, 76374, Monday, August 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Texas Boys Ranch, 4810 N County Rd 2800, Lubbock, TX 79403 or Children's Home of Lubbock, 4404 Idalou Rd, Lubbock, TX 79403.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.lunnfuneralhome.com
