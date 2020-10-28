Lubbock- The family of Norman Don Hunt will celebrate his life of 85 years at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Bethany Baptist Church. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Norman passed on Friday, October 23, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available at www.memorialdesigners.net
. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.