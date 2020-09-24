Lubbock- Norman "Nub" Stovall: the man, myth, and legend. Nub came off of turn four, upshifted and got the checkered flag from this life on September 20th to make the main event with Jesus. Nub was born on November 24th, 1934 in Tulia, Texas to Marvin & Minerva Stovall.



Nub was a passionate and caring friend to all. An adventurous soul that lived life to the fullest with the throttle wide open. He owned and operated Stovall's Yamaha in Lubbock for 45 years after years of racing motorcycles professionally. He enjoyed motorcycles, family, and friends. He taught himself how to fly and loved engineering solutions to any problem. From owning a bear to racing in Daytona, there was not a challenge or adventure he backed down from. Nub always told the best stories with his half-cocked grin. Many were so farfetched they were hard to believe anyone would do half of those things. But anyone who knew him knew he was the only one that would ever do them. Norman "P" Stovall, P is for personality. He went by many nicknames most of which were earned by his mischievous nature.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Keith, and many racing friends. Nub was survived by his wife Pat, daughter Cathy and Eric Neher, and grandson Fletcher. His brother Richard and Betty Stovall. Bonus family: Vicki Applegate, three grandkids; Aaron, Dustin, and Bobby McCrary, and nine great grandchildren. Rhonda Stovall and lifelong friend John "T" Sandlin.



