Amherst- Norman Humphreys, 79 of Amherst, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. A Funeral Service is scheduled for 3 o' clock in the afternoon on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Lemons Memorial Chapel with Lou Balenton, minister, officiating. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6-8 o' clock in the evening on Wednesday at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.
Norman was born on November 20, 1939 to Arlis and Bula Humphreys in Littlefield, TX. He was plant manager at the gin in Amherst for many years and worked hard all his life to provide for his family. Norman retired at the age of 65. On April 19, 2005 he married Ann Wylie in Las Vegas, NV. He enjoyed playing poker whenever he could and spending time with his family. Norman was of the Baptist faith and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Norman is survived by his wife: Ann of the home; three sons: Delwin Derrick and wife Grace of Plainview, Steve Derrick of San Antonio, and Paul Ray and wife Diana of Austin; three daughters: Kim Graham and Christie Humphreys both of Bottoms, TX, and Tammy Ray of Cleveland, OH; one brother: John Humphreys of Brownsville, TX; two sisters: Linda Bearden of Austin and Arlene of Arizona; nine grandchildren; and sixteen great grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019