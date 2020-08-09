1/1
Norman Ruel Herring
1933 - 2020
Lubbock- Norman Ruel Herring passed away on July 31, 2020, in Lubbock at the age of 87. He was born February 24, 1933, in Smackover, Arkansas, to Homer Ruel Herring and Eathel Mae (Perkins) Herring. At the age of two, his family moved to Haynesville, Louisiana. In 1951, he graduated from Haynesville High School. Norman married his high school sweetheart, Darla Jacks, in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to1955 with a tour of duty in Korea. Norman and Darla had four children over the years. In 1955, he went to work for Standolin Oil Company in the Geophysical department 15, working in Louisiana and Texas until 1962. In that year, all geophysical entities went contract. Those employees were sent to production sites in West Texas, with he and Darla going to Levelland. In 1958, Standolin became Pan American Petroleum Co. where he continued to work. Then in 1966, he began working in the drilling department, and by then, the company was known as Amoco Production Company. Norman retired in 1987 from Amoco's Brownfield office as Drilling Supervisor. Survivors include his children, Darcy Gray of Lubbock, Texas, Dianne Estes of Wake Forrest, North Carolina, Paul Herring of Midland, Texas, and Jody Herring of Missouri City, Texas; six grandchildren, Ellison Ramirez, Lindsey Estes, Kylie Herring, Matthew Herring, Braegan Herring, and Megan Herring; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jerry Herring. Cremation is in the care of Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Friends are encouraged to share memories and expressions of sympathy below.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
