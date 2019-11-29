|
|
Springdale, AR- Norman W. Roper, 93, of Springdale, Arkansas joined his Lord and Savior Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 am. He was born July 17, 1926 to Nina Mackey Roper and Cecil Roper of Norton, Texas in Runnels County. He attended college at San Angelo State University after serving in the US Army during WWII in the South Pacific with the 77th Infantry Division. He was a Master Mason with Lodge #1070 while living in Norton. He moved to Lubbock, Texas in 1954 where he met his lifelong love, Mickie Whisenant, and they married on March 14, 1958. In 1995, he retired after serving 41 years in the mortgage banking field and was a civil service employee in the HUD department of government. He and Mickie lived at Brownwood Lake in the 80's but came home to Lubbock to spend their retirement years. He loved watching his Red Raiders and spending time with his brothers and sisters in Christ from Southcrest Baptist Church. Norman and Mickie moved to Rogers, AR in 2012 to be near their daughter. During his life, he spent his leisure time hunting and fishing, playing tennis and golf, and flirting with the stock market. Norman was a loving husband and father, brother and son, but most of all, a kind and gentle, humble and reverent, child and servant of his loving God.
He is survived by his wife Mickie; son Steve, of Leander TX; daughter, Rhonda Roper of Rogers, AR; and sister Janice Roper Patton of Ballinger, TX. Norman has many nieces and nephews and never met a person that he couldn't call a friend.
His family will receive visitors on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers and a graveside service will be held at Lamesa Memorial Park on Monday, December 2, 2019. Procession from Lubbock to Lamesa will begin at 10:00 am from Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
The family of Norman Roper has designated the , for memorial contributions donated in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019