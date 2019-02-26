Lubbock- Norris "The Judge" Rumsey passed away on February 23, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 81 years at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Norris "The Judge" Rumsey's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Norris Rumsey was born on December 31, 1937, to John and Anna Vivian Rumsey in Dallas, Texas. He married Glaytus Rumsey on May 3, 1958, at Ford Memorial Chapel in Lubbock, Texas.



"The Judge" as he was affectionately known was actively involved with his family and the community. He coached his sons in YFL and Western Little League Baseball for many years and served as a Boy Scout Troop Leader from 1973 to 1983. "The Judge" was a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, 50-year member of Lubbock Lodge and Kiva Shrine, as well as serving as an advisor for the DeMolays. In 1998, he retired from SW Bell after 35 years of service. "The Judge" was a member of the Flying Club at TTU for several years, the Foreign Car Club, the Coin Club of Lubbock from 1973 to 1985, the Gun Club of Lubbock from 1980 to present. He was also a member of Forrest Heights United Methodist Church for 75 years. "The Judge" was a great storyteller with a story for everyone.



Survivors include his wife, Glaytus Lee Rumsey; their children, Shirley Wilson and husband, Jim; Jon Norris Rumsey and wife, Kim; Jeffrey Rumsey and wife, April; Rodrick Rumsey, Fred Rumsey and wife, Stacy; Raymond Rumsey and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Christopher Wilson and wife, Jennifer; Crystal Wilson, Michael Rumsey and wife, Amy; Haili Rumsey, Mark Rumsey, Brianna Rumsey, Ryan Rumsey, Presley Rumsey, Parker Rumsey, Carter Rumsey, Kylie Rumsey; great-grandchildren, Landon, Taylor, and Cooper Wilson; Madison and Trent Rumsey; and sister, Carolyn Babb.



He was preceded in death by his parents, John Winston and Anna Vivian Rumsey.



The family of Norris "The Judge" Rumsey would appreciate contributions to be given to Dyslexia Treatment Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children; https://scottishritehospital.org/care-and-treatment/dyslexia; , https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate; in his memory. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019