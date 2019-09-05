|
Lubbock- Nortina Stewart passed away on August 31, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 2 to 4 pm on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 50 years at 11 am on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Nortina's life tribute and service at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Nortina Stewart was born on January 5, 1969 to Norris and Jackie Shaw in Dumas, TX. She graduated from Cooper High School in Abilene, TX in 1987. She worked as a phlebotomist at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene TX, Methodist Hospital in Lubbock and for Dr. Atkins with Covenant Medical Group in Lubbock and Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo, NM. She spent 7 years stationed in Germany with her husband, traveling all over Europe. She lived in Alamogordo, NM, and Sumter, SC, before settling in Lubbock. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews, crafting, sewing, and scrapbooking. She loved all children, and had a positive impact on many young lives.
Survivors include her mother, Jackie Shaw and husband, Larry Davidson of Lubbock; father, Norris Stewart and girlfriend, Sandy Thurston of Dumas; siblings, Patricia England and husband, Ray of Foster, OK; Jon Shaw and wife, Tayika "Tweety" of Lubbock; Chip Shaw and wife, Holly of Lubbock; Sonya Grabow of Lubbock, Alissa Tubbs and husband, Jake of Rowlett; Heath Davidson and wife, Lyndsey of Lubbock; nieces and nephews, Russell England and wife, Liz; Zach England and wife, Miranda; Brian England and wife, Morgan; Shelby Helvey and husband, Marshall; Mia Perkins, Cameron Shaw, Logan Shaw, and Camille Shaw, Andrew, Alex, and Audrey Grabow; Great-nieces and nephews, Allie, Aiden, and Lillian Ruth England, and a special friend Jeanie Ware.
She is preceded in death by her "Pop" Benny Shaw; grandparents, Brad Marsh and Patsy Marsh; and Hazel Stewart and Orville Stewart.
The family of Nortina Stewart would appreciate contributions to be given to the Lupus Foundation of America at www.lupus.org or Lubbock Meals on Wheels of Lubbock 2304 34th St Lubbock, TX 79411in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019