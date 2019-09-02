|
Matador- Nova Dale Martin Turner (Gran) passed away and gained her wings on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Matador, TX. Funeral service will be held Tuesday September 3, 2019 at Matador Church of Christ at 10:00 AM with Viewing from 8:30 until 9:30 AM at the church. Burial to follow at the Flomot Cemetery. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada.
Nova Dale was born January 12, 1938 east of Flomot in the home of her grandparents Rob & Myrtle Martin. Nove Dale attended school in Flomot and graduated from West Texas State University in 1969 with a degree in education. Nova Dale made the most important decision of her life when she accepted the Lord as her Savior and was baptized at a young age. She married Eual Dean Turner August 31, 1961 in the home of her parents Alfred & Sylvia Lee Martin by Jess Browning. They were blessed by the birth of their son Monty Craig Turner in 1965. Nova Dale started teaching in Turkey in 1960 and then moved the Matador School in 1961 as a coach and the homemaking teacher. Nova and Dean welcomed their son Monty Craig Turner into this world in February 1965. She continued her years at Matador where she taught 5th grade, reading and served as the computer technologist and the Chapter One Coordinator. After her retirement from the school system, she continued to serve on committees and help kids. The greatest blessing of her life was when she was blessed with two beautiful granddaughters, Cassidy Elizabeth Turner (Sugarbum) and Carley Cathern Turner (Sweetpea). Some of her favorite times were when her granddaughter's and their friends would come to her house every day for lunch. She was Gran to many and loved and supported every child. She loved her crafting with the Matador Arts and Crafts group.
She is survived by her son, Craig Turner and wife Cathey, granddaughters Cassidy and Carley and future grand-son-in-law Kevin Langer, all of Matador, brother Eldon Martin and his wife Gwen Of Lubbock, along with numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Nova Dale was preceded in death by her husband, Eual Dean Turner, and her parents Alfred & Sylvia Lee Martin.
The family wants to especially thank Beth Pierce for taking such good care of Nova Dale for the last year. She was Nova Dale's guardian angel.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Motley County Senior Citizens, Motley County Livestock Association John M Russell & Dean Turner Herdsman Memorial Scholarship, or the Church of Christ of Motley County.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019