Lubbock- Nova Jean Simpson Marley
Born Feb.14,1927 on a farm outside of Ralls, TX, in the Farmer community, her family eventually moved to a farm between Ralls and Crosbyton on Hwy 82. She attended Ralls schools until the middle of her senior year when her parents became angry that she was required to take a "courting class" as a requisite to graduate. She thereafter transferred to Crosbyton High where she graduated in 1944. She attended one semester of college at Texas Women's College in Denton, TX. In July of 1945, at the ripe ages of 17 and 18, she and James Billy Marley were married. James Billy died in 1983. She was a devoted wife through the travails of farming and law school prior to becoming a lawyer's wife and eventually a widow of many years. She was the mother of three children and a devoted grand and great grandmother. She was an astute businesswoman who managed her cotton farms until the age of 90 and an adventurous grandmother who was always up for a prank or a scatological riff.
Nova is preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents Ethel and Walter Simpson, son-in-law Gaylon Wheeless, brother Gary Duane Simpson, and sister Joyce Porter.
She is survived by her daughter Pam Wheeless of Lubbock, son Mike Marley of Dickens, son Craig Marley of Ft. Lauderdale, brother Billy Simpson of Crosbyton, grandsons Brett Wheeless (Renee) of Ruidoso, NM, Beau Wheeless (Brandi) of Houston, TX, and Jason Wheeless of Ruidoso and Albuquerque, NM, and four great grandchildren, Madison, Emily, Zoey, and Liam.
Her family will miss her dearly. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and Senior Citizens of Crosbyton. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in her memory to Hospice of Lubbock, of America or any worthwhile .
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30pm, Monday, October 28, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home in Crosbyton.
Graveside service will be at 2pm, Monday at Crosbyton Cemetery under the direction of Adams Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsfuneral.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019