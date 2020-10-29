Lubbock- 76, transitioned to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. O'Dell was born in Gilbert, Arizona on January 30th, 1944 to the late O'Dell and Bessie Mae (Hardaway) Mitchell. O'Dell enjoyed traveling the highways working as a truck driver until he retired. O'Dell leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Shirley (Johnson) Mitchell; his three surviving children, son Melton Mitchell (Tangy); two daughters, Victoria White (Marvin), and April Mitchell; ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Bible and Joyce Mitchell; four brothers, Henry Mitchell, Nathaniel Mitchell, Leroy Mitchell, and Jo Edward Mitchell; a host of other relatives and friends.