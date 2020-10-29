1/1
O'dell Mitchell Jr.
1944 - 2020
Lubbock- 76, transitioned to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. O'Dell was born in Gilbert, Arizona on January 30th, 1944 to the late O'Dell and Bessie Mae (Hardaway) Mitchell. O'Dell enjoyed traveling the highways working as a truck driver until he retired. O'Dell leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Shirley (Johnson) Mitchell; his three surviving children, son Melton Mitchell (Tangy); two daughters, Victoria White (Marvin), and April Mitchell; ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Bible and Joyce Mitchell; four brothers, Henry Mitchell, Nathaniel Mitchell, Leroy Mitchell, and Jo Edward Mitchell; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
OCT
30
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
City of Lubbock Cemetery
