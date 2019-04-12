|
Lubbock- 85, passed away on Sunday April 7, 2019. Octavia was born on November 17, 1933 to John and Lucille Middleton in East Texas. She graduated from Turner High School in Waxahachie, TX. She attended Peoples Business College, South Plains College and Lubbock Christian College. Octavia was the first black female cashier for a grocery store in Austin, Texas. Octavia was the first Black female window cashier at Southwestern Public Service, the first Black female with the Lubbock Board of Realtors, and as a Realtor for Givens Real Estate. She was a secretary at Wheatley Elementary and Lubbock Housing Authority. She was recognized as a Lubbock Trailblazer and was President of the Estacado High School ROTC Parent Organization. She was a long time member and deaconess at New Hope Baptist Church, as well as an usher. She was an originating member and Board Member for Lubbock Black Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Concerned Citizens, and Lubbock Human Relations Commission. Octavia was also a member of the State and National Lubbock Association of REALTORS. She leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, R. J. Givens; 2 children, Ron Givens (Margie) and Cheryl Givens Wiley; step daughter, Carolyn Mercer (William); 3 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren; sister, Grace Pierce; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the directions of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019