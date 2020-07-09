Phoenix, AZ formerly of Lubbock- 26 passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at New Generation. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Octavya was born to Lakesha Saunders and Jason Henry, Sr. on December 30, 1993, in Lubbock, TX. She graduated from Estacado High School and was currently attending Phoenix College. She leaves to cherish her memory; two sons, Maximilliano Rodriguez and Noah Sundwall; mother, Lakesha (Aundrais) Saunders; father, Jason (Sophia) Henry, Sr.; four brothers, Jason, Jr, Josiah, Diamonte, and Kamren; five sisters, Radija, Rastella, Sorayyah, Sachi, and Aubree; grandparents, Jimmy and Ruby Doss; grandmother, Minnie Henry; a host of other relatives and friends.