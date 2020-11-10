1/1
Odell F. Vaughan
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Odell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Odell F. Vaughan, 95 of Lubbock passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born February 12, 1925 in Spur, Texas to Arthur and Grace (Coffman) Swanner. Odell graduated from Spur High School. She married Dwayne Orval Vaughan in Littlefield. Odell enjoyed cooking and spending her time farming with Dwayne. She was a Godly woman and walked in the Lord's faith every day. Odell was a member of Indiana Ave. Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years, Dwayne of Lubbock; children, Jerry Ward and spouse Teresa of Lamesa, Linda Bartley and spouse Math of Lubbock, Robert Ward of Lamesa, Steve Vaughan and spouse Carolyn of Hurst, Teresa Hogg Ward and spouse Jerry of Lamesa, James Vaughan and spouse Reggie of Midland; seventeen grandchildren; forty great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Debra Ann Ward; and four siblings.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., at Nevels Cemetery in Tahoka.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations in Odell's name to Indiana Ave. Baptist Church or to Hospice of Lubbock.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved