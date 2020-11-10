Lubbock- Odell F. Vaughan, 95 of Lubbock passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born February 12, 1925 in Spur, Texas to Arthur and Grace (Coffman) Swanner. Odell graduated from Spur High School. She married Dwayne Orval Vaughan in Littlefield. Odell enjoyed cooking and spending her time farming with Dwayne. She was a Godly woman and walked in the Lord's faith every day. Odell was a member of Indiana Ave. Baptist Church.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years, Dwayne of Lubbock; children, Jerry Ward and spouse Teresa of Lamesa, Linda Bartley and spouse Math of Lubbock, Robert Ward of Lamesa, Steve Vaughan and spouse Carolyn of Hurst, Teresa Hogg Ward and spouse Jerry of Lamesa, James Vaughan and spouse Reggie of Midland; seventeen grandchildren; forty great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.She is preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Debra Ann Ward; and four siblings.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., at Nevels Cemetery in Tahoka.In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations in Odell's name to Indiana Ave. Baptist Church or to Hospice of Lubbock.