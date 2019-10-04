Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
Odell "Ben" Johnson Jr.


1940 - 2019
Odell "Ben" Johnson Jr. Obituary
Lubbock- 79, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was born in Longview, TX to Odell, Sr. and Mae Ollie Johnson on August 27, 1940. Odell attended Lamesa Public School and graduated from Blackshear High School. He worked at the Oil Mill, Lamesa Elevator Grainery and Phillip 66 Truck Stop in Lamesa, TX. He leaves to cherish his memory; three daughters, Gwen Lewis, Mary (Jack) King, and Mae Ollie (Mitchell) Lamb; four sons, Otis (Sherry) Butts, Tony (Jean) Johnson, Christopher Johnson, and Michael Johnson; siblings, Carrie Richard, Doris Skief, John Barrett, and George Rollins; 30 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren, 5 great, great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
