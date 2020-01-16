Home

OFC Nicholas Lee Reyna

OFC Nicholas Lee Reyna Obituary
Lubbock- OFC Nicholas Lee Reyna, 27 years old, of the Lubbock Police Department ended his watch on January 11, 2020 while performing his duties as a police officer.

Officer Reyna was born on October 9, 1992, in San Angelo, TX. He was raised in Colorado City, TX, where he graduated from high school. He married his high school sweetheart, Christina Leanos in October of 2016 and attended Angelo State University where he attained his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting in the spring of 2018. He began his career in law enforcement with the Lubbock Police Academy on October 22, 2018. Officer Reyna then graduated with the Academy Class 2018B on April 22, 2019. He spent his time with the Lubbock Police Department assigned to the Patrol Bureau. He was also a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lubbock, TX.

Officer Reyna is survived by his wife, Christina, their one year old daughter, Catalina Isabelle; his father, Enrique Reyna; his mother, Sylvia Alaniz; two brothers, Henry and Simon Reyna; two sisters, Miranda and Marissa Reyna, and many other loved family members.

The family will receive guests from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 9821 Frankford Avenue.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Trinity Church, 7002 Canton Avenue.

Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for donations to The Lubbock Police Foundation. https://lubbockpolicefoundation.org/donate/

Please visit www.resthavenfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
